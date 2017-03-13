Report: Babysitter admits to using heroin, wakes up to find baby dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman is behind bars facing child abuse and abandonment charges. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the arrest comes after the 3-month-old child she was babysitting was found dead.

The New Mexican reports that police say Smith admitted to using heroin Friday night while babysitting the infant. She reportedly told police when she woke up Saturday morning to feed the baby, she realized he was unresponsive, and called 911. According to that report, Santa Fe police say 25-year-old Rachel Smith was babysitting a 3-month-old boy in one of the rooms at the Thunderbird Inn when she says she found him not breathing.

Right now, the exact cause of the baby’s death is not clear as they await the results of an autopsy.c

WISH-TV’s sister station KRQE checked Smith’s booking information at the Santa Fe County Jail and found Smith is facing charges of abandonment/abuse of child, obstruction of investigation and drug charges. It’s unclear when Smith will face a judge for her first appearance.

The New Mexican reports the infant’s parents have been notified and at this time aren’t facing any charges.

