Semi-truck stuck under Louisiana St. bridge closes portion of Meridian St.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi-truck hit the Louisiana Street bridge Monday afternoon closing down a portion of Meridian Street .

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the semi got stuck under the downtown bridge between Meridian St. and Louisiana St. The driver told police that he was following his GPS and did not pay attention to the signs. He thought he was on a path that his truck would fit under.

There is minor damage to the bridge but it will not be closed.

Responders have since removed the truck. No injuries have been reported.

The area could be closed for an hour or more.

