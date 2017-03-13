Stars of Slamma Jamma show us their dunking skills

Dunk, there it is! Today on Indy Style, we meet Porter Mayberry and Chris Staples, slam-dun champions and two of the stars of “Slamma Jamma,” set to release in theaters nationwide March 24.

Here’s more:

Staples, who is a former Harlem Globetrotter and four-time slam-dunk champion, leads a cast of notable sports personalities that includes other superstars like 5’5” viral dunking sensation Maberry (who has dunked over Shaquille O’Neal) and Polish pro dunker Rafal Lipinski, along with former NFL pro and sports broadcaster Michael Irvin and retired MLB legend Jose Conseco. “People have said it’s the best basketball movie since WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP,” said director Tim Chey of RiverRain Productions.

SLAMMA JAMMA tells the story of college basketball star Michael Diggs (Staples), whose NBA dreams are crushed when he is convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. After a six-year prison sentence, Michael must repair the broken relationships from his past and overcome all odds to regain his career. SLAMMA JAMMA will remind audiences that in the face of injustice, faith and determination can help reconcile the past and bring hope to the future.

SLAMMA JAMMA was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Tim Chey (FREEDOM, SUING THE DEVIL). The cast includes Michael Irvin (Former NFL player – Dallas Cowboys), Chris Staples (Former Harlem Globetrotter, 4-Time Slam Dunk Champion), Porter Maberry (Repeat Slam Dunk Champion), Rafal Lipinski (Repeat Slam Dunk Champion), Jose Conseco (Former MLB player), Alexia Hall (LOCATING SILVER LAKE), Rosemarie Smith-Coleman (IN THE CLOSET), Ryan Gunnarson (WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL), Michael Hardy, and Kelsey Caesar (“Friday Night Lights”, DEVIL DOGS).

To learn more, visit www.slammajammamovie.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...