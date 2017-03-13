Welcoming signs growing in popularity in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Yard signs are meant to capture the attention of anyone passing thru; however, one sign is showcasing Hoosier hospitality at its best.

The signs come in three different languages, three different colors, with one message.

“No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” is scribbled on the signs. It includes three different languages, Spanish, English, and Arabic.

Immigrant Welcome Center created the signs. In Feb., the center made 750 signs, a little over 200 are now left. Each yard sign is $15 bucks. The money raised from the signs are used to help immigrants new to Indianapolis get adapted to their new city through various programs thru the center.

“I’m trying to figure out how to get one in my windshield without getting in trouble,” said James V. Taylor, an Indianapolis resident.

24-Hour News 8 found the signs downtown, in Irvington, on Kessler Boulevard, and even along Indianapolis Canal.

“The response has been overwhelming, with a number of people who want to show their welcoming spirit,” said Terri Downs, executive director of Immigrant Welcome Center.

Despite selling the signs here, the message started 455 miles away in Harrisburg, Virginia. A Mennonite Church in the town started the message to help make their immigrant members feel welcome.

“I wish we had signs like this representing every yard in Indianapolis,” said Taylor.

Downs hasn’t ruled out making bumper stickers, and car magnets available with the welcoming message.

The signs come at time when there is much debate over immigration policy nationwide.

You can purchase a sign at the Immigrant Welcome Center on 901 Shelby in Fountain Square. The center is opened from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...