WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A helicopter has crashed in White County just southeast of Chalmers.

According to WLFI in Lafayette, one person has been injured as a result of the crash, near the intersection of county roads East 700 South and South 150 East in White County.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

