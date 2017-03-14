18-year-old arrested after violent home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An 18-year-old man accused of a violent home invasion earlier this month is behind bars. James Williamson is one of four people accused of breaking into a home on Parkthorne Drive. It happened around 11:30 p.m on March 1.

According to court documents, Williams and three others got into the house through a back window.

They’re accused of holding two women inside at gunpoint, hitting them on the head, and threatening to shoot them.

Williams is no stranger to the home. He is accused of telling one of the women her son stole a gun from him and owed him money.

Those who live nearby say they had no idea this happened.

”I’m very surprised…. We just don’t have any trouble, I don’t have any trouble and I’ve been here 27 years,” said neighbor Ron Seymour.

Williams and the three others are accused of taking jewelry and a TV before leaving the area. The case is still under investigation and police continue to look for the others responsible.

