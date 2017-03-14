2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for numerous drug charges after anonymous tip

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s North District Flex Team was sent to an apartment complex after an anonymous tip reported drugs were being sold.
Detectives were sent to the Carlton Apartments located on the 2400 block of Plaza Drive on March 11.
After detectives were granted a search warrant, they went inside the apartment and found two adults and a juvenile inside. Detectives found a significant amount of marijuana and marijuana products in bulk.
Police say after investigating, one of the suspect’s inside the apartment, 19-year-old Collin Prestholt was suspected of dealing marijuana, marijuana wax, and marijuana vaporizer cartridges to the resident of Indianapolis and Zionsville communities.
Detectives found and seized the following items:
- One rifle
- $46,000 in cash
- Money counting machine
- 50 (plus) individually packaged marijuana wax containers
- Numerous marijuana vaporizer cartridges
- 20 (plus) large vacuum sealed bags with suspected marijuana residue, within 2 five gallon bucket
- Several bags of suspected marijuana
- One vehicle held for forfeiture proceedings
Prestholt was arrested on the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing in marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a common nuisance
19-year-old Robert Pfister was arrested on the following preliminary charge:
- Visiting a common nuisance
The 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested on the following preliminary charges:
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
IMPD says if you have any information about narcotics or illegal activities to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
The name and mugshot for the juvenile charged is not available.