2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for numerous drug charges after anonymous tip

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s North District Flex Team was sent to an apartment complex after an anonymous tip reported drugs were being sold.

Detectives were sent to the Carlton Apartments located on the 2400 block of Plaza Drive on March 11.

After detectives were granted a search warrant, they went inside the apartment and found two adults and a juvenile inside. Detectives found a significant amount of marijuana and marijuana products in bulk.

Police say after investigating, one of the suspect’s inside the apartment, 19-year-old Collin Prestholt was suspected of dealing marijuana, marijuana wax, and marijuana vaporizer cartridges to the resident of Indianapolis and Zionsville communities.

Detectives found and seized the following items:

One rifle

$46,000 in cash

Money counting machine

50 (plus) individually packaged marijuana wax containers

Numerous marijuana vaporizer cartridges

20 (plus) large vacuum sealed bags with suspected marijuana residue, within 2 five gallon bucket

Several bags of suspected marijuana

One vehicle held for forfeiture proceedings

Prestholt was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Maintaining a common nuisance

19-year-old Robert Pfister was arrested on the following preliminary charge:

Visiting a common nuisance

The 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

IMPD says if you have any information about narcotics or illegal activities to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

The name and mugshot for the juvenile charged is not available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...