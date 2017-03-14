37 plays in 97 minutes! Civic Theatre presents The Complete Works of Shakespeare

He had never auditioned, and decided, why not? And to his surprise…. HE GOT THE PART! Today on Indy Style, Civic Theatre Cast Member Antoine Demmings and Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley tell us more about THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) ……… meaning 37 plays in 97 minutes! It’s a much-produced, fast-paced, gag-a-second delight that deconstructs all 37 of the Bard’s plays-plus the sonnets.

March 17 – April 1, 2017

By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield

Civic Theatre cast members will perform this play in the Studio Theater, a first for Civic. The Studio Theater is a 200-seat, black box theater, just across the lobby from the Tarkington.

Showtimes

Presented in the Studio Theatre:

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday @ 7pm

Sunday @ 2pm

Final Saturday @ 5pm

Student Matinees: Tuesdays & Wednesdays @ 10am

Creative Team

Directed by John Michael Goodson

Stage Managed by Jessica Hopkins

To learn more, visit www.civictheatre.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CIVIC THEATRE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...