37 plays in 97 minutes! Civic Theatre presents The Complete Works of Shakespeare

He had never auditioned, and decided, why not? And to his surprise…. HE GOT THE PART! Today on Indy Style, Civic Theatre Cast Member Antoine Demmings and Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley tell us more about THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) ……… meaning 37 plays in 97 minutes! It’s a much-produced, fast-paced, gag-a-second delight that deconstructs all 37 of the Bard’s plays-plus the sonnets.
March 17 – April 1, 2017
By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield
Civic Theatre cast members will perform this play in the Studio Theater, a first for Civic. The Studio Theater is a 200-seat, black box theater, just across the lobby from the Tarkington.
Showtimes
Presented in the Studio Theatre:
Thursday, Friday, & Saturday @ 7pm
Sunday @ 2pm
Final Saturday @ 5pm
Student Matinees: Tuesdays & Wednesdays @ 10am
Creative Team
Directed by John Michael Goodson
Stage Managed by Jessica Hopkins
To learn more, visit www.civictheatre.org.
