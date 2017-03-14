Authorities investigating reports of sexual misconduct between 13-year-old IPS students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating reports of sexual misconduct between teenage IPS students.

According to reports, two 13-year-old male students were accused of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old girl female student at Arlington Community High School.

Once school officials were notified of the misconduct, reports were immediately made to Child Protective Services and Title IX.

The report dates back to February 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

No adults were involved in the misconduct.

