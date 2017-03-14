Big Car renovating houses for artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – Artists in Indianapolis looking for a place to live have one month left to apply for a unique opportunity.

Big Car Collaborative is establishing an affordable housing option in the Garfield Park neighborhood for local artists.

They’re working with two other organizations to renovate and sell the homes as an affordable option.

They’re renovating 10 homes on the city’s south side.

They say artists are usually transient: coming and going in a short matter of time, and only staying long enough to work on a single project.

But now with a possibility of home ownership, they’re hoping they’ll stay for a while.

Artists of all types are welcome to apply for the affordable housing.

They say this is a way for them to have even more of a lasting impact in the community.

“We’re sort of preparing a model that helps artists along that journey. So what does it mean to be a homeowner in the long run? What does it mean to have a mortgage? What does it mean to take care of your property?” said Danicia Monet of Big Car. “I think it’s going to be really, really unique to see what happens a year from now when all the houses are full of artists doing all different types of crafts.”

Big Car moved their headquarters to Garfield Park last year.

They’re working with the Riley Area Development Corp and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership to purchase the houses and renovate them.

The deadline to apply is April 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...