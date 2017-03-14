Finding fresh seafood in landlocked Indiana

Whatever you may be looking for that swims, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch can probably find it, IF they don’t already carry it! Alligator, clams, oysters, mussels, colossal king crab, snow crab, escargot, crab cakes, frog legs, lobster, octopus, calamari, scallops, crawfish, soft shell crabs, smoked fish, shrimp, and all kinds of fresh fish are available. The Caplinger menu carries a wide variety of fish sandwiches. If you don’t see something on the menu you want, but it is in the case, they will make it for you!

Today, owner Andrew Caplinger prepares a Mojo Criollo Marinated Sea Scallop and Ora King Salmon with a Citrus Honey Glaze and Mel McMahon, Indiana Originals, explains what makes these local businesses the “heart” of their communities.

Indiana Originals promotes Indiana products, Indiana places, and Indiana services providers. Indiana Originals simplifies the search for local by providing a growing, statewide directory of locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Online and on their app, you can find today’s featured Indiana Originals member, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch & Seafood Market (Indianapolis) and Caplinger’s Fresh Catch & Cuts (Noblesville).

Caplinger’s is family owned and operated with over 125 years combined experience in the seafood business. They received daily deliveries of fresh seafood and have a friendly and knowledgeable staff to help you with any questions or preparation needs you may have.

Mojo Criollo Marinade

Mojo simply means “sauce” and is pronounced like “MOH-hoh and criollo, pronounced “kree-OH-yoh”, is a term that means “of Spanish descent.”

Ingredients

• 1 cup orange juice

• ¼ cup lime juice

• 2 Tbsp minced garlic

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/8 tsp granulated onion

Mojo Criollo Sea Scallops

1# U-10 or Larger Sea Scallops (Dry Pack Only, this basically means it has had no chemicals added which draws lots of water into the scallops.)

Mojo Criollo Marinade (from recipe above)

Place scallops in a bowl and cover with the marinade. Let it marinate for 1 to 2 hours.

Have your skillet preheated to on high heat.

Place scallops on the pan and cook for 2 minutes per side.

The Qualities of Ōra King

Appearance

King salmon boast bright silver skin. They have a rounder mid-section in comparison to the longer, thinner body of the common Atlantic salmon species.

Taste

Our King salmon have an elegant balance of sweet and umami flavors, complementing a wide variety of ingredients.

Texture

King salmon’s texture is buttery and soft due to its unique muscular structure. It cuts well, is light in the mouth and coats the palate appealingly, making it a pleasure to eat.

Color

King salmon have a vibrant orange flesh color, which contrasts attractively with the marbled fat lines for unsurpassed plate appeal.

Oil Content

King salmon have the highest natural oil content of all salmon species. The high oil content keeps the salmon moist, greatly reducing the risk of over-cooking

Orange Honey Glazed Ora King Salmon



1# Ora King Salmon Fillets ½ tsp Lemon Zest

2 Tbl Honey ½ Cup Fresh Orange Juice

½ tsp Orange Zest 1 Tbl Olive Oil

¼ tsp Salt

Have your skillet preheated to medium high heat. Brush Fillets with glaze. Place Ora King Salmon flesh side down and cook for 4 minutes. Flip to skin side and brush with Glaze. Let cook for 4 minutes. Just before you remove it reglaze and serve.

