Horse escapes from crashed hauler, runs down I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A horse escaped and ran down Interstate 69 southbound after a hauler-involved crash in DeKalb County Monday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a truck carrying a trailer with eight horses near mile-marker 329 on I-69 South. The vehicle crossed the median and hit a guardrail. The impact flipped the truck and caused the trailer to slide on the State Road 8 overpass.

Several horses were ejected and four horses were caught under the trailer. One horse ran along the interstate to mile-marker 324 before the sheriff’s department was able to catch it. Two horses managed to break free while two others had to be removed by emergency responders.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger was unhurt.

