Northeast storms impacting travel locally

(WISH) – The Northeast is prepped and ready to go for the round of late winter storms that are expected to hit Tuesday.

Thousands of flights have already been delayed across the country.

Before midnight, more than 6,500 flights were canceled, according to Flightaware.com.

Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City school districts will be closed Tuesday along with many government offices.

New York City could get up to 20-inches of snow and the city’s Mayor warns people to stay home.

“On top of the snow situation, we have a wind situation, which shouldn’t be taken lightly at all, either. We expect very strong winds with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph tomorrow. And that will make travel conditions even more difficult, particularly during the morning hours going into the early afternoon,” said New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Parts of Massachusetts could see 24-inches or more and heavy winds.

It is expected that about 31 million people in the northeast are currently under a blizzard warning.

“Please stay indoors so that we can try to get through the morning rush hour and get through the day so we can try to address the roadways,” Adrienne Barnes with the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.

Outbound flights at Indianapolis International Airport that were headed to Baltimore, Washington, New York, and Boston were all canceled as of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

