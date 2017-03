INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 31st annual Scouting For Food Drive kicked off Tuesday at Gleaners Food Bank.

Every year, the Boy and Girl Scouts team up with Kroger to help those in need.

Scouts collect approximately 75,000 pounds of food through door to door collection or pre-packaged donations at Kroger stores.

The food drive runs through April 8.

Studies show that nearly 1 in 6 Hoosiers struggle with food insecurity.

