SUV rolls down embankment, woman critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weather appears to be a factor in a crash Monday night that left a woman in serious to critical condition in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 2300 block of South Hadley Road around 7:15 p.m. after an SUV had left the road and gone down an embankment.

A woman was pinned inside the vehicle for an hour. She was pulled out by Fort Wayne firefighters.

Police said it appears the woman was northbound on Hadley Road when she hit the guardrail on the west side of the road, spun sideways, went off the east side of the road and down the embankment. The SUV rolled onto its side, hit a large tree, and then came back down on all four tires.

Weather appears to be a factor in the crash. Police didn’t immediately know if speed, alcohol or any other factors contributed to the incident.

No other vehicles were involved.

