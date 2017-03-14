Three teens in custody following drug bust on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drugs, a gun and $46,000 have been seized after a marijuana bust on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

It happened Saturday at the Carlton Apartments off of Township Line Road near 86th Street.

The youngest suspect is only 16-years old. The other two are just 19-years old. Police say the dealer bragged about how good his marijuana was on social media site, Snap Chat. While police say the bust is significant, people in the community call it troubling.

At the Carlton Apartments where 19-year old Collin Prestholt lives is where police say he operated his marijuana business. Police received an anonymous tip that drugs were being sold from the apartment. After serving a search warrant, investigators confiscated a laundry list of drugs and paraphernalia like bongs, several bags of weed, marijuana wax and $46,000.

Joseph Upton lives nearby. News of the bust is concerning to him.

“The money isn’t going to last but their actions are going to last forever,” he said.

Along with Prestholt, police also charged 19-year old Robert Pfister for visiting a common nuisance. A 16-year old was also charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pfister and the juvenile were at Prestholt’s apartment at the time if the bust. Investigators also believe the juvenile was there to buy marijuana and that Prestholt sold to high school aged kids.

“That’s good to get it away from the kids that continuously use marijuana,” said Cole Jaeger who works nearby.

Upton added, “We all make choices. If you make the wrong choices, it’s not good. They’re headed down the wrong path.”

That path landed all three in jail facing life altering charges.

“I wish they’d look at themselves in the mirror and ask, is this the direction I want my life to go? I hope they come up with the right answer,” said Upton.

Prestholt faces five charges. Three are felonies including: dealing in marijuana and dealing in hash oil.

IMPD encourages people if you know about drug activity in your neighborhood, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

