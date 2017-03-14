Two critically hurt in Fort Wayne shooting may have shot each other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were critically hurt in a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of South Lafayette Street near Reservoir Park around 9 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found a victim in an alley between Barr Street, South Lafayette Street, East Suttenfield Street, and East Woodland Ave. The male victim was found in critical condition.

While officers were working that scene, another man was found at a different spot nearby. He also had critical injuries and was taken to the hospital in a personal car.

On Tuesday, police identified the victims as 23-year-old Keytron Jermaine Liston of Fort Wayne and 25-year-old Larry Montreal Briggs of Fort Wayne.

Police told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WANE, it appears the shooting happened in the alley.

Investigators are working to verify the victims shot each other or if someone else was involved. Nobody was arrested and police did not have suspect information.

There are several houses in the block where the crime scenes were. Officers talked to neighbors and other people who may have seen the shooting happen.

The snow played a factor in slowing the scene investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call police.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

