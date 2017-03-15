Fishers takes new approach in communicating city news

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Candid and engaging were words Mayor Scott Fadness used to describe the conversation he hoped to have as a replacement for a traditional State of the City address on Wednesday.

OneZone, the chamber organization for both Carmel and Fishers organized a town hall style luncheon at the Forum Conference Center.

The event sold out before it was scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. on March 15.

Fadness planned to sit down with a newspaper reporter from the Indy Star to discuss the city’s growth and take questions.

“I think (residents) want to know about how Fishers place into the region and what our role is in being a regional leader. All (of) those discussions, I think, will be relevant,” Fadness said ahead of Wednesday’s event.

When asked what topics he expected to come up during the conversation, Fadness mentioned the plan to design a walking and biking trail to replace the Nickel Plate rail system and the design of an Internet lab to attract companies and entrepreneurs.

“Instead of just talking about what we’re doing, we’re going to talk about why these things are happening and we think that could be a unique approach. We hope we really provide the folks that show up an opportunity to learn more about our city,” Fadness said.

OneZone planned to stream the discussion live on its website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...