George scores 39 points, Pacers roll past Hornets 98-77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George made six 3-pointers and finished with 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Jeff Teague added eight points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, Myles Turner had six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Monta Ellis scored 16 points for the Pacers.

Leading 50-47 in the third quarter, Indiana used a 15-0 run to extend the lead and ultimately shut the door on Charlotte.

The Hornets outscored the Pacers in the paint 42-18, but shot just 40 percent overall, while the Pacers finished at 53 percent.

Frank Kaminsky led Charlotte with 20 points.

The Hornets would make one last attempt at a comeback, opening the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run that pulled them within 10 points. But Indiana answered back with a run of its own, using a 14-2 spurt to go ahead by 22. Indiana’s largest lead of the game was 25 in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the game, Indiana’s energy and effort never wavered despite being on the second night of a back-to-back. Indiana was searching for a much needed bounce-back win after a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Wednesday night’s loss to Indiana was Charlotte’s third straight loss and its fourth in its previous five games. Indiana (35-33) is trying to maintain its hold on the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed, while the Hornets (29-39) are four games out of the final playoff spot.

PG-13

George put on a memorable performance for Pacers fans. The four-time All-Star made 15 of his 21 field goal attempts in addition to his six 3-pointers. George has now led the Pacers in scoring for seven consecutive games. Before Wednesday night’s contest, he was averaging 26.5 points per game in the previous six games.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Have won only two of their last seven against Charlotte. … Since the All-Star break, the Pacers have held nine of their 11 opponents to fewer than 100 points. … Indiana has also outrebounded its opponents in nine of its 11 games since the All-Star break. … Indiana made four times as many 3-pointers as Charlotte did Wednesday night, finishing with 12 , compared to the Hornets’ three.

Hornets: Are 4-11 this season when trailing after the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Hornets: host Washington on Saturday

Pacers: visit Toronto on Sunday.

