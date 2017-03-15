Get a preview of the Flower & Patio Show at the Indiana State Fair Grounds

“Grow” your love for everything spring and outdoors at this year’s Indiana Flower & Patio Show. Paul Wehr, AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers), chats with Amber about Bob Friese’s stage and workshop on Wednesday, by putting together one of Bob’s signature Birds (made of moss and twigs) to show and talk about using floral décor in the home.

Don’t forget about the WISH promo code to save $3 on your admission price. Visit https://www.tix123.com/tix123/etic.cfm?code=IFPS2017&disc=wish to learn more.

To learn more, visit http://www.indianaflowerandpatioshow.com/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER & PATIO SHOW

