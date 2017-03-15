Green moms turn to consignment sales, save dollars and planet

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH ) — The consignment craze continues here in central Indiana and across the country.

This week one of the largest Indiana sales opens to the public. The Here We Grow Again Kids Consignment Sale in Hendricks County includes more than 500 consignors. Organizers of the semi-annual event said there are about 95,000 items for sale.

For many parents it’s about saving money, but for other’s it’s about a different type of green.

Buying clothing, toys, and furniture at sometimes 90 percent off or more is a big help financially for families. For some it’s the only way to get all the things for a growing family that they need without breaking the bank.

“I have two boys and a girl and I usually gravitate towards the girl clothes first and shoes and those kind of things, but I got my boys some toys too as well,” Trina Stull, who volunteers at the sale, said.

“For instance, with my son, I used to always come to the consignment sales, because he would grow out of things so fast and so I usually I will come and sometimes you can find things with tags still on them,” Victoria Thomas, who is consigning at the sale, said.

But you’ll also find many moms and dads with a comfortable income choosing to buy used clothing, shoes, and toys to be environmentally-friendly.

Consignment Mommies.com compiled stats from 750 sales across the country and estimates more than 12 million pieces of clothing get another go-round each year at mom-to-mom sales.

“I think it does a great job of bringing everyone together and bringing awareness of everything that is possible. Everybody has different means of financial responsibility, so it brings out a ton of different support for all of those people as well,” Thomas.

The Here We Grow Again Kids Consignment Sale is at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds.

It is open Wednesday, March 15 through Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and also Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Friday, most items are 25 percent off. On Saturday, most items are 50 percent off.

When the sale is over most of the unsold items will then go Jordan’s Place, a Hendricks County organization that helps supply kids in need with clothing, shoes, and other items.

