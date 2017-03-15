Group gathers at Rokita’s office to voice concerns about ACA replacement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group of Lafayette residents wants U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita to hear their concerns regarding the replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Indivisible Lafayette was at the congressman’s downtown Lafayette office Wednesday.

While the group didn’t talk directly with Rokita, they were able to leave their contact information with a staffer.

The group is concerned about how the American Health Care Act would affect them, and they feel Rokita should hear those concerns.

“We feel that before any vote is taken on the American Health Care Act that the congressman should return to his District and hold a town hall with his constituents to understand how it affects them,” said Tyler Smith.

Indivisible Lafayette would like to organize a town hall with other groups in the near future.

Rokita issued this statement:

“While I am in Washington voting on behalf of Hoosiers, I always welcome comments from my constituents whether through phone calls and mail or in- person at one of my district offices.”

