INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of fire departments are working a 2nd alarm fire on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department are working in the 500 block of South Tibbs Avenue.

WTFD tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the department is assisting on a building fire.

Wayne Township assisting IFD with a 2nd Alarm building fire 507 S Tibbs Ave. pic.twitter.com/n1Q8tcwttN — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) March 15, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...