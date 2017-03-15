Illegally tinted windows leads to arrests; officers find drugs, cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led police officers to discover hundreds of grams of drugs, dozens of pills and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police have arrested two men, 53-year old Walter Goodman and 42-year-old Braxton Buford in the case.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer made a stop on St. Clair Street east of King Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer stopped the vehicle for illegally tinted windows. The officer said the windows were dark enough to keep him from being able to see who was inside.

The officer said one of the occupants gave him a false identification card. The officer knew his identity from a previous run.

A K-9 search of the vehicle helped officers locate 208 grams of suspected cocaine, 133 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three grams of suspected heroin, four grams of suspected Fentanyl, 92 Xanax pills and almost $8,000 in cash.

Goodman faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. Buford faces preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. IMPD said he could also face other felony charges.

