INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to police, a person was shot in the 3600 block of Boulevard Place around 7:32 a.m.

Police say the man is expected to be OK.

The victim told police he was walking outside when he was shot.

#BREAKING: Person shot near 37th & Boulevard Pl. Officers say he told them he was just walking and was shot. Crews took him to hospital. pic.twitter.com/rL4CHc2cmy — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) March 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

