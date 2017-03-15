ISP arrests man after finding 70 pounds of marijuana in pickup truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a North Carolina man after Indiana State Police found 70 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to ISP, on Tuesday around 2 p.m. an officer pulled over a pickup truck after the driver committed a traffic violation traveling on I-70 eastbound at the Marion County and Hancock County line.

While the officer was speaking with the driver, 36-year-old Timothy Houghton, he developed information that lead to the discovery of the 70 pounds of marijuana inside a tool box in the back of the truck. The marijuana was wrapped in two pound packages.

Police say he was transported to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center and incarcerated for the following reasons:

Dealing marijuana over 10 pounds

Possession of marijuana

If you have any information regarding illegal drug activity, you are asked to contact the Indiana State Police Tip line at 1-800-453-4756.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...