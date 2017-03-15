Joe Biden has chosen his favorite Obama-Biden bromance meme

(WISH) – You have likely seen a lot of pictures online poking fun at the friendship between former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has apparently seen the memes too, and he has picked his favorite one.
Biden says his favorite meme is a picture of him and Obama hugging with a caption suggesting Biden had hoped the president would leave former First Lady, Michelle Obama for him.
In the picture, Biden says the president told him they would be together forever. The president interrupts saying, “Eight year. I said eight years.”
Biden’s daughter Ashley says she introduced her father to the memes. She says when he first started looking at them he “sat there for an hour and laughed.”
Here are some of the internet’s favorite memes that surfaced of Biden and Obama’s “bromance” during their time in office. A lot of them began trending during the end of the 2016 presidential election.