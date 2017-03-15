Joe Biden has chosen his favorite Obama-Biden bromance meme

(WISH) – You have likely seen a lot of pictures online poking fun at the friendship between former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has apparently seen the memes too, and he has picked his favorite one.

Biden says his favorite meme is a picture of him and Obama hugging with a caption suggesting Biden had hoped the president would leave former First Lady, Michelle Obama for him.

In the picture, Biden says the president told him they would be together forever. The president interrupts saying, “Eight year. I said eight years.”

"See? Doesn't this feel right?"

"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."

"You said we'd be together forev-"

"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

Biden’s daughter Ashley says she introduced her father to the memes. She says when he first started looking at them he “sat there for an hour and laughed.”

Here are some of the internet’s favorite memes that surfaced of Biden and Obama’s “bromance” during their time in office. A lot of them began trending during the end of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden: Ok here's the plan: have you seen Home Alone

Obama: Joe, no

Biden: Just one booby trap

Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/IDTc2L1sKF — Dean E. S. Richard (@deanfortythree) November 11, 2016

Barack: Who'd you vote for?

Joe: I wrote in Harambe pic.twitter.com/lOIegUBBzq — Josh Swenson (@jswenn) November 14, 2016

Biden: What if we paint the Mexican flag in the office

Obama: Joe, no

Biden: I already ordered the paint

Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/mCCh6OPQRk — danㅤㅤ (@nocensboy) November 11, 2016

Barack: Sign here, and here

Joe: And then the adoption is final & you and Michelle are my parents?

Barack: No, Joe pic.twitter.com/M5yf2SDuFG — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) November 13, 2016

[Writing the State Of The Union]

OBAMA: So I'll say the state of the union is…

BIDEN: On fleek. Say it's on fleek. pic.twitter.com/5LLGvuRTha — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) January 21, 2015

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe. Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM Obama: Please just wave. Biden: pic.twitter.com/5Y6nuvCzcu — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 29, 2014

Biden: can i put whoopee cushions under all the chairs before he gets here Obama: joe im on the phone Biden:*muttering* u didnt say not to pic.twitter.com/qfjh3ffkPE — rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) November 11, 2016

