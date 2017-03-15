Local groups to talk about adding hate crime legislation to Indiana’s laws

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several local groups will gather Wednesday to talk about adding hate crime legislation to Indiana’s laws.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is scheduled to speak at the event.

Community representatives say they plan to speak on why the state needs to add a hate crime law.

The law would add increased punishment for anyone committing a crime based on things like religion, ethnicity, or gender identity.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.

