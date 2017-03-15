Local mom builds business around daughter’s disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month and coming up Thursday morning at 6 a.m., Daybreak Anchor Lauren Lowrey describes one Zionsville mom’s unlikely path to entrepreneurship.

The mother, Valerie Strohl, started a YouTube cooking show to help her daughter who was struggling with Down syndrome. It went from a fledgling production to a full-scale digital media company making videos to promote multi-million and multi-billion dollar agriculture producers around the U.S., all out of her kitchen in Zionsville.

What’s more, Valerie employs Zionsville high school students to do the work and – in many cases – they earn work study credit for the time they spend on the job.

In this video, Lauren talks with Indy Style Hosts Tracy and Amber about the Strohl family’s remarkable story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...