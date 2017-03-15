Police: Three arrested for part in drug distribution operation in Bartholomew Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Three people were arrested this week who police say were a part of a drug distribution operation.

According to Bartholomew County Police, 28-year-old Stephanie Cecil was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. 23-year-old Travis Sneed was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and a Bartholomew County warrant. Both Cecil and Sneed are in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond.

39-year-old Agnela Spencer remains in BCJ in lie of $127,500 bond on preliminary charges of three Bartholomew County arrest warrants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Columbus Police, officers confirmed that Spencer, a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped Monday evening, was found with methamphetamine in her possession. An investigation later found that Spencer got the drug from Cecil.

On Tuesday evening, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Teams, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Columbus Police Department executed a search warrant at Cecil’s home. Police seized and dismantled a methamphetamine distribution operation at the scene. Paraphernalia, drugs and drug-dealing equipment were also obtained.

During the search, Sneed, who also lives at the residence, was found hiding under the bed.

