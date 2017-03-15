Restaurant openings and closings around Indianapolis

Lots of St. Patrick’s Day events around town this weekend… PLUS, openings and closings, too! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares more:

Adobo Grill on Washington Street has closed.

Coat Check Coffee has opened in the Athenaeum.

And look for Neal Brown’s new Stella, which replaces the Mass Ave Pizzology to open next week.

Lots of St Patrick’s Day events around town this weekend, like at the iconic McGinley’s Golden Ace on East Washington Street.

River City Winery has opened a tasting room on Main Street in Franklin near the historic Art Craft Theatre.

