Toss a keg to help out families of fallen firefighters

1-2-3, toss that keg! Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim stops by to tell us about the 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Weekend Pumper Pull at Brockway Pub this Saturday, March 18th. It’s an event hosted by the firefighters from the Carmel Fire Department and Carmel Professional Fire Fighters Union L444, all to help raise money for Carmel’s Bereavement fund. The fund was established to help the family of a fallen firefighter with any financial needs immediately following the death of a member of the Fire Department.

Tracy and WISH-TV’s Joe Melillo face off in this morning’s keg toss to see who can go the longer distance!

About: The day’s events include a fire truck pull, keg toss, live music, and much more.

The event will be held at Brockway Pub

12525 Old Meridian St.

Carmel IN 46032

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Kegs and eggs 8:00am

Tent opens 11:00am

Bagpipes and drums band 2:00pm

Pumper pull 3:00pm

Keg toss: Following Pumper Pull

Ian Reppert(live music) 7-9pm

L4444.com is website to register early for pumper pull $30.00 before or on 3/15/17 $50.00 per team day of.

