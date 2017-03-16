Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson discusses his Indiana ties and his role in “Fences”

He recently won the Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards for the role of ‘Pops’ in the Pulitzer-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and when he appeared as ‘Bono’ in the 2010 Broadway revival of “FENCES,” he received the Richard Seff Award and a Tony nomination for his performance.

Today on Indy Style, Boomer TV’s Patty Spitler chats with Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson about his role in the new movie, “Fences.”

Fences Arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack Tuesday, March 14th Also available On Demand and Digital HD.

Stephen McKinley Henderson

His feature films include “Lincoln,” “Tower Heist,” the HBO film “Everyday People,” “Redhook Summer” and “The American Side.”

On television, Henderson has appeared in “The Newsroom,” “Elementary,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Law and Order.”

Other Broadway and Off Broadway credits include “Dracula, The Musical,” “Drowning Crow,” “King Hedley II” and the revival of “MaRainey’s Black Bottom.” He was a member of August Wilson’s celebrated “Jitney” ensemble (2002 Olivier Award for Outstanding Drama) and appeared in the Signature Theatre’s August Wilson Season. At the Kennedy Center, Henderson participated in Kenny Leon’s historic Century Cycle Readings and was Ruben Santiago Hudson’s Associate Artistic Director for WNYC’s audio recordings of Mr. Wilson’s achievements. Numerous other theater credits include “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Public Theater, “Death of a Salesman” at the Yale Rep as well as regional productions with the St. Louis Rep, Goodman Theater, Mark Taper Forum, Pittsburgh Public Theater and the Denver Center Theater.

Henderson is a professor and former chair of the Department of Theater and Dance for SUNY Buffalo. He is a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company, The Actor’s Center and a Fox Foundation Fellow.

