MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP/WISH) – The Butler Bulldogs are moving on in the NCAA tournament.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs defeated 13th-seeded Winthrop 76-64 in a first-round game.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Minnesota and Middle Tennessee game on Saturday.

