California teen killed in police shooting was pregnant

HAYWARD, CA (KRON) — The 16-year-old girl who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward was pregnant, according to her family.

Elena Mondragon was shot and killed by Fremont police on Tuesday.

Her uncle tells KRON4 News that Mondragon was two months pregnant.

Officers were attempting to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle that was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver suddenly drove into the detective’s police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

During the incident, the detectives fired their weapons at the suspect driving the vehicle and struck Mondragon.

Mondragon was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center where she died of her injuries, police said.

Neither Fremont or Hayward have named Elena as a suspect in the armed robbery investigation.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident. Another suspect was arrested Wednesday.

