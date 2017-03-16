Child dies after getting trapped in pile of snow

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old boy has died after being trapped in a pile of snow in upstate New York.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the boy was digging a tunnel into a snow pile when it collapsed on him around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Pendleton.

The child was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which they say appears to be an accident.

The name of the child has not been released.

