Democrat, former clerk for Neil Gorsuch optimistic of confirmation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch are set to take place next week.

President Trump nominated Gorsuch for the position several weeks ago.

Theresa Wardon, a Democrat and attorney based in Denver, worked as a clerk for Gorsuch. She joined 24-Hour News 8 at Noon on Wednesday to provide a glimpse into the judge’s background.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley says he expects the hearings to last three to four days. The first day will have opening statements by committee members and Gorsuch.

Questioning of the judge will begin March 21.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...