Get inspired to design! Learn about European Gardens with Floral Designer Rae Roberts-Griffithand and find out how to catch her stage and workshop demonstrations from this year’s Flower & Patio Show.

Don’t forget about the WISH promo code to save $3 on your admission price. Visit https://www.tix123.com/tix123/etic.cfm?code=IFPS2017&disc=wish to learn more.

To learn more, visit http://www.indianaflowerandpatioshow.com/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER & PATIO SHOW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...