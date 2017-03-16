Fairy tale, horror films open this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The two films opening wide this weekend are likely to appeal to two very different audiences.

In one corner is Disney’s much anticipated Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson, Josh Gad and Ian McKellan star in the PG-rated, live-action retelling of the fairy tale about a young woman falling in love with a monstrous creature.

Prior to the film’s release, it has caused a bit of controversy. An Alabama drive-in theater stated they would not show the film due to one of the film’s characters being portrayed as a homosexual. Operators of the theater posted a message on social media saying they are “first and foremost Christians,” saying they would not compromise their beliefs. In Russia, viewers must be 16 in order to see the film due to the gay character. Also, in Malaysia the film will not even be shown after the studio shelved the film after two of the country’s biggest theater chains refused to show the film because of the gay character.

And in the other corner, the R-rated horror flick, The Belko Experiment. The Belko Experiment is the story of several dozen people locked in a room and then forced to take part in a deadly game, where there can only be one winner.

Beauty and the Beast and The Belko Experiment will be battling one another and last week’s number one flick, Kong: Skull Island.

For more information, showtimes and tickets on these and any other film in theaters, click here.

