Firefighter recruits in Hamilton Co. undergo their final test

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Firefighter recruits in Hamilton County are undergoing their final test.

While the recruits have been training for the last six months they have been experiencing anything and everything a firefighter could encounter on the job.

However, as one Carmel Fire Department said, the recruits have known was what test was coming, but for their final test on Wednesday and Thursday that changed.

The recruits were taken to a firehouse to do some training, and where anything and everything could happen at anytime.

The recruits are set to finish up their training and will graduate in two weeks.

