Gordon Pipers celebrate 55th year

Congratulations to the Indianapolis “500” Gordon Pipers on 55 years! The locally based pipes and drums band will kick off their historic time at the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17 at 11:30 AM.

Throughout 2017, the band is scheduled to perform at numerous special events and charities such as the Indianapolis Power & Light Festival Parade, Carmelfest, Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival, Indy Honor Flight and Riley Miracle Ride.

The Gordon Pipers got their start in June 1962 at the Hoosier Grand Prix. Tony Hulman, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was in attendance that day and invited the band to entertain for the WFBM Antique Auto Tour. In 1963 they began a 10 year affiliation with WFBM radio (now WIBC) as their sponsor.

In May 1963, the Gordon Pipers became known as the “Gasoline Alley Gordon Pipers” and in 1963 Tony Hulman requested their title be changed to the “Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers.” Since 1963, the band has performed at each Indianapolis 500 mile race in addition to the awesome preceding events (Opening Day, Qualification Days, and the “500 Festival Parade”).

The Indianapolis Colts become a sponsor in 2006. We are the only NFL affiliated bagpipe band as the Horse Shoe Pipes & Drums. They participate in Indianapolis Colts home pre-game festivities.

Their sponsors include the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Colts, Hiram I. Bears’ Marine Barracks, Mount Comfort RV and the Tilted Kilt of Indianapolis. Sam Ash Music Stores of Indianapolis is their sponsor for bagpipe lessons.

To learn more, visit www.500gordonpipers.com.

