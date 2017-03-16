Gov. Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett to speak at Greening of the Canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – St. Patrick’s Day is Friday and ahead of the day celebrating all things Irish, the Greening of the Canal will take place Thursday.

The Greening of the Canal ceremony will take place at the canal at Ohio and West Streets 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Thursday’s ceremony is the kick-off for the many events happening in and around the Circle City this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

For more on St. Patrick’s Day events, click here.

Watch the entire Greening of the Canal ceremony and Gov. Holcomb’s remarks on WISHTV.com.

