Homicide detectives asking for tips in 2014 cold case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide detectives need your help solving a cold case from 2014.

38-year-old Troy Grayson was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014. His family has been waiting for closure and answers for more than three years.

The shooting happened on a cold Jan. night. The crime scene spanned the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Officers found 38-year-old Troy Grayson dead in the driver seat of a car around 9:30 p.m. His passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“I was just kind of like in a shock. It was kind of like, this is not real. This is not real. This isn’t happening,” said Sandra Grayson, the victim’s mother.

She still remembers the late night phone call from her son’s fiancé.

“I answered the phone and she was crying and she was saying Ms. Grayson, Troy is gone,” said Grayson.

Troy Grayson was a father of four. His youngest child was less than a year old at the time.

“I miss him terribly. His children miss him much more. They miss him a whole lot. They cry,” said Grayson.

She says it hurts to know her son’s kids are growing up without a father. She says it is even more painful knowing the person responsible for taking her son’s life is still out there.

“It is hard to explain. It is not a good feeling,” said Grayson.

Detectives are still looking for answers in this case, but now they need your help.

“This investigation, unfortunately, is at a point where all leads have been exhausted,” said Sgt. Shawn Looper with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He is hoping someone comes forward with information to lead them to Grayson’s killer or killers and get them off the street.

“Obviously, they at least once have not been scared to take the life of another, so I believe it would be safe to say that that individual is obviously considered dangerous to the public and needs to be taken off the street,” said Sgt. Looper.

Detectives say Grayson may have known his killer. They say someone out there knows who that person is.

“I am confident in saying that there are people who have more information on this investigation that either haven’t come forward or haven’t perhaps quite told everything as of yet,” said Sgt. Looper.

“He knew a lot of people so somebody must know something,” said Grayson.

While nothing will bring her son back, Troy Grayson’s mother says finding the person responsible will make the pain a little easier to bear.

“We don’t have a closure. It would be nice to have one,” said Grayson.

Anyone with information about this case can report it and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...