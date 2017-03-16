IMPD: Off-duty officer arrested for drunk driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday night on drunk driving charges.

According to IMPD, Lieutenant Steve King was driving under the influence in his personal car.

“Our discipline matrix for driving under the influence (off-duty) is 30 day suspension; however that is a decision the Chief will make based off the internal investigations,” IMPD Sergeant Kendale Adams said.

More information on the arrest is expected to be release Thursday morning.

