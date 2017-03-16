Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled

EILEEN SULLIVAN, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was at the center of the political media Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with a story on Trump's tax returns propelled by social media. The White House pushed back even before the release of the documents Tuesday night, saying that publishing the information was illegal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was “the subject of surveillance” by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate. The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates’ contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump’s claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV