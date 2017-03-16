Local chef shares healthy dishes for spring

Get your “spring” on! La Dolce Vita’s Laura Wilson makes us two dishes that are healthy, easy and “oh so tasty!”

Don’t forget about the big trip to France in Sepetmber. There are 6 spaces left! (See details below)

Roasted Carrot and Red Quinoa Salad

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 large carrots, thinly sliced lengthwise



1 small red onion, thinly sliced

7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup walnuts

1 cup red or rainbow quinoa

2 cups water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

5 ounces mixed salad greens

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

* I add extra veggies to this such as pumpkin or squash and seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk the paprika with the turmeric, cumin, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne, cardamom and 1 teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. In a medium bowl, toss the carrots with the onion and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add 1 tablespoon of the spice mix and toss to coat. Spread the vegetables on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once or twice, until tender.

Meanwhile, spread the walnuts in a pie plate and bake for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with 2 teaspoons of the spice mix and the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 17 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the oil with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and season with salt and black pepper. Add the salad greens and toss to coat. Spread the greens on a large platter. In the same bowl, whisk the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil with the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and the zest, mustard and 1 teaspoon of the spice mix; season with salt. Add the quinoa, walnuts, cranberries, parsley and roasted vegetables and toss well. Spoon the quinoa salad on the greens and serve.

Broccoli Smash

-adapted from Tyler Florence

2 T olive oil

pinch of red pepper flakes

5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 bunch broccoli, loosely chopped

1 cup chicken stock

¼ C plain Greek yogurt

Sea salt and pepper

Measure the yogurt and bring to room temperature as much as your timing allows.

Cut the broccoli into pieces. Use as much of the stem as you like.

Heat the olive oil in a pot. Throw in the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for a minute. Add the broccoli and toss to coat. Add the chicken broth and cover. Let the broccoli steam for 10 minutes.

When it is soft, drain and use an immersion blender to smash. It should be partially chunky. Stir in the yogurt and season with salt and pepper.

Paris 2017

Tuesday, September 12-Sat Sept 15

Hotel Vendome 5 Star

Per person, sharing a room: $3,299.00

Per Person, Single room: $3,999.00

Tuesday, Sept 12

Arrive early a.m.

Check in to the Historic Hotel Vendome with a warm welcome from the handsome and helpful staff. I will greet you there.

Private flower arranging class

Tea at Le Ritz Hotel*

If you want a spa treatment, let me know and I will arrange it for you for this time. It is not included in the price of the trip but what a great way to unwind after a long flight. You can check out the spa menu and I will arrange it. It is the only Chanel spa in the world.

Return to Hotel Vendome to relax or wander Paris and enjoy

8:00 Dinner at Les Ombres with view of Eiffel Tower

Wednesday, Sept 13

Breakfast at hotel

9:30 Walking/Driving tour of Paris with a private guide

Visit the iconic sites and a trip to the Marais for some shopping

1:30 Lunch at Café les Deux Maggots

Afternoon Free

Early dinner on your own

Night tour on Seine on a Bateaux Mouche Time TBA

Thursday, Sept 14

Breakfast at Hotel

10:00 Tour of Luxembourg Gardens and Musee de Rodin

Lunch on your own

Come with me to Montmartre (we will eat lunch there) or have the afternoon free to explore Paris

8:00 Dinner at Le Meurice

Friday, Sept 15

Breakfast at Hotel

10:00-1 Trip to Louvre and L’Orangerie

Lunch on your own or come with me to Le Ralph. Not included in price.

Afternoon free

8:00 Dinner at Fellini

Saturday, Sept 16

Breakfast at Hotel

Leave for USA or:

8:30 Meet group at Charles De Gaulle For trip to Burgundy and Provence

Price includes:

4 nights at the beautiful and historic Hotel Vendome on the Place Vendome

Daily breakfast

All drivers and vehicles

All guides and admissions to museums

Flower arranging class

Lunch at Les Deux Maggots

Dinner at Les Ombres, Le Meurice, and Fellini

The Bateaux Mouche

All taxes and gratuities

Transfer to Charles DeGaulle on Saturday to meet the other guests

Price does NOT include:

Airfare

Mini-bar

Any Alcohol, bottled water or sodas

Any lunches or dinners not listed above

Airport transfers to the hotel from the airport (although I can arrange for them)

Spa services

Anything of a personal nature

Travel Insurance

A down payment of $1,000.00 per person is due by April 15 to hold your spot. The sweet and perfect Vendome is a small, luxury hotel and fills very quickly.

Learn more at www.ladolcevitaculinary.com.

