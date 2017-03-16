Local chef shares healthy dishes for spring

Get your “spring” on! La Dolce Vita’s Laura Wilson makes us two dishes that are healthy, easy and “oh so tasty!”
Don’t forget about the big trip to France in Sepetmber. There are 6 spaces left! (See details below)
Roasted Carrot and Red Quinoa Salad
2 teaspoons sweet paprika
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large carrots, thinly sliced lengthwise
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup walnuts
1 cup red or rainbow quinoa
2 cups water
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
5 ounces mixed salad greens
1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
* I add extra veggies to this such as pumpkin or squash and seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk the paprika with the turmeric, cumin, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne, cardamom and 1 teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. In a medium bowl, toss the carrots with the onion and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add 1 tablespoon of the spice mix and toss to coat. Spread the vegetables on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once or twice, until tender.
Meanwhile, spread the walnuts in a pie plate and bake for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with 2 teaspoons of the spice mix and the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 17 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the oil with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and season with salt and black pepper. Add the salad greens and toss to coat. Spread the greens on a large platter. In the same bowl, whisk the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil with the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and the zest, mustard and 1 teaspoon of the spice mix; season with salt. Add the quinoa, walnuts, cranberries, parsley and roasted vegetables and toss well. Spoon the quinoa salad on the greens and serve.
Broccoli Smash
-adapted from Tyler Florence
2 T olive oil
pinch of red pepper flakes
5 garlic cloves, chopped
1 bunch broccoli, loosely chopped
1 cup chicken stock
¼ C plain Greek yogurt
Sea salt and pepper
Measure the yogurt and bring to room temperature as much as your timing allows.
Cut the broccoli into pieces. Use as much of the stem as you like.
Heat the olive oil in a pot. Throw in the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for a minute. Add the broccoli and toss to coat. Add the chicken broth and cover. Let the broccoli steam for 10 minutes.
When it is soft, drain and use an immersion blender to smash. It should be partially chunky. Stir in the yogurt and season with salt and pepper.
Paris 2017
Tuesday, September 12-Sat Sept 15
Hotel Vendome 5 Star
Per person, sharing a room: $3,299.00
Per Person, Single room: $3,999.00
Tuesday, Sept 12
Arrive early a.m.
Check in to the Historic Hotel Vendome with a warm welcome from the handsome and helpful staff. I will greet you there.
Private flower arranging class
Tea at Le Ritz Hotel*
If you want a spa treatment, let me know and I will arrange it for you for this time. It is not included in the price of the trip but what a great way to unwind after a long flight. You can check out the spa menu and I will arrange it. It is the only Chanel spa in the world.
Return to Hotel Vendome to relax or wander Paris and enjoy
8:00 Dinner at Les Ombres with view of Eiffel Tower
Wednesday, Sept 13
Breakfast at hotel
9:30 Walking/Driving tour of Paris with a private guide
Visit the iconic sites and a trip to the Marais for some shopping
1:30 Lunch at Café les Deux Maggots
Afternoon Free
Early dinner on your own
Night tour on Seine on a Bateaux Mouche Time TBA
Thursday, Sept 14
Breakfast at Hotel
10:00 Tour of Luxembourg Gardens and Musee de Rodin
Lunch on your own
Come with me to Montmartre (we will eat lunch there) or have the afternoon free to explore Paris
8:00 Dinner at Le Meurice
Friday, Sept 15
Breakfast at Hotel
10:00-1 Trip to Louvre and L’Orangerie
Lunch on your own or come with me to Le Ralph. Not included in price.
Afternoon free
8:00 Dinner at Fellini
Saturday, Sept 16
Breakfast at Hotel
Leave for USA or:
8:30 Meet group at Charles De Gaulle For trip to Burgundy and Provence
Price includes:
4 nights at the beautiful and historic Hotel Vendome on the Place Vendome
Daily breakfast
All drivers and vehicles
All guides and admissions to museums
Flower arranging class
Lunch at Les Deux Maggots
Dinner at Les Ombres, Le Meurice, and Fellini
The Bateaux Mouche
All taxes and gratuities
Transfer to Charles DeGaulle on Saturday to meet the other guests
Price does NOT include:
Airfare
Mini-bar
Any Alcohol, bottled water or sodas
Any lunches or dinners not listed above
Airport transfers to the hotel from the airport (although I can arrange for them)
Spa services
Anything of a personal nature
Travel Insurance
A down payment of $1,000.00 per person is due by April 15 to hold your spot. The sweet and perfect Vendome is a small, luxury hotel and fills very quickly.
Learn more at www.ladolcevitaculinary.com.