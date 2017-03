INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marian University women’s team arrived back in Indiana Thursday afternoon.

The team arrived back on campus along with their national championship trophy and banner.

The Knights beat St. Xavier 66 to 52 Tuesday night in Sioux City, Iowas to win the NAIA Championship.

It was their second straight title.

