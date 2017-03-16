Former McDonald’s employee says he robbed the restaurant to pay for rent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A former McDonald’s worker in Bloomington was arrested after police say he robbed the restaurant to pay for his rent.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were sent to the McDonald’s located at 2819 East 3rd Street on March 15 at 3:08 a.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on scene the suspect, 20-year-old Juan Ramon Rivera, had already fled on foot out the back door of the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male. Police say on the night of the armed robbery he wore all black, white shoes and a clown mask.

Police say when Rivera entered McDonald’s, he displayed a black semi-automatic handgun in his hand. Polices say he held the gun to the manager’s head and forced him into the back office where he took approximately $900 in cash before he fled the scene.

No one was injured.

BPD says later in the day they received statements from witnesses.

“The witnesses stated that they thought the suspect was a former employee. The witnesses told the detective that the former employee had shown the same mask to them last year and in fact showed investigators a photo of him wearing it. They also stated they recognized his voice,” the BPD said in a release.

Officers obtained a search warrant of Rivera’s apartment and he was taken into custody where he confessed he had robbed McDonald’s. He told detectives he committed the robbery to pay for his rent.

Detectives recovered the clothing, the mask, half of the money, and a pellet gun (handgun).

Rivera was booked into the Monroe County Jail on robbery charges.

