Mother found dead; 3-year-old alone in home for days

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home, with her 3-year-old inside.

On Monday afternoon, a social worker went to a home in Connecticut after the 3-year-old girl who lived there hadn’t been to daycare for several days. The social worker knocked on the door and through a window said she could see the girl walking around the home by herself. The worker got the girl to unlock the door and let her in.

The worker found the 37-year-old mother deceased on a bed. An autopsy will be performed, but at this time officials say there is no evidence of trauma or criminal evidence.

Officials saw cereal on the ground and believe the girl was able to eat. She seemed a little dehydrated, but otherwise OK.

Police do not know how long the girl was alone for, but they think it was several days. DCF was called in to investigate and the girl was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Police did not know who was going to care for the girl.

The mother’s death is being investigated as an untimely death for now, unless new evidence shows otherwise.

