NCAA tournament bounces into Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is again in the spotlight for the NCAA tournament.

The city is hosting the first two rounds at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

This tournament could bring $35 million to the city. Eight teams will play at the Fieldhouse beginning Friday.

Seat Geek, an event ticket search engine, says tickets to the games played in Indy are among the hottest in the country.

They say with the University of Kentucky, Louisville, Northern Kentucky and Michigan being within a few hours drive is peaking demand.

Indiana Sports Corp says 25,000 fans are expected over the weekend.

Even more will be watching local teams on TV.

Notre Dame, Purdue and Butler all made it to the tournament.

“Indiana is known for their basketball heritage, so it’s always fun to have them take center stage whenever the NCAA tournament rolls around,” said Michael Campbell, while at a watch party for the Butler Bulldogs.

“This is my city. Ever since coming to college, Indy has become home to me. Just to see all these good teams coming here to play, it kind of puts Indianapolis on a national stage,” said Tim Ahlersmeyer, while watching the Butler game at Scotty’s Dawghouse.

The city is used to hosting this tournament. Last year they hosted the Women’s Final Four. And the year before that, the Men’s Final Four.

Games at the Fieldhouse begin Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...